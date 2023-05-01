Man arrested in connection to Nov. 2022 fatal hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 26-year-old man is now in custody, charged in a late 2022 hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 1:12 a.m. on November 29, 2022 in the 2100 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, which left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Wilson, a pedestrian, was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of the freeway when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The driver of the motor failed to render aid to Wilson, and fled the scene. EMS located and pronounced Wilson deceased on scene.

After an investigation of this incident by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit, the case was presented to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.

On April 18th, 2023, the case was presented to a Lubbock County Grand Jury. An indictment was returned for a Fail to Stop and Render Aid charge on 26-year-old Sanford R. Jackson Jr. An arrest warrant was issued for Jackson Jr.

On May 1st, 2023, Mr. Sanford surrendered to the Lubbock Police Department and was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

