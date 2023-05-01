Monday morning top stories: Multiple people seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Multiple people injured in crash

Several people were seriously injured in a crash around 4:30 Sunday morning on South Loop 289 near University

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

Electric competition meeting happening today

City council members will host a community meeting tonight to answer questions about choosing a new electric provider

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Cardwell Welcome Center at Lubbock Christian University

Manhunt for shooting suspect

A manhunt is underway for the suspect accused of killing five people at a home in Cleveland, Texas

Police say Francisco Oropeza shot three women, an 18-year-old and a little boy after being asked to shoot his gun somewhere else

