Monday morning top stories: Multiple people seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Multiple people injured in crash
- Several people were seriously injured in a crash around 4:30 Sunday morning on South Loop 289 near University
- The cause of the crash remains under investigation
- Read more here: Multiple people seriously injured in crash off South Loop 289
Electric competition meeting happening today
- City council members will host a community meeting tonight to answer questions about choosing a new electric provider
- The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Cardwell Welcome Center at Lubbock Christian University
- Read more here: Lubbock City Council to host community meetings to discuss electric competition
Manhunt for shooting suspect
- A manhunt is underway for the suspect accused of killing five people at a home in Cleveland, Texas
- Police say Francisco Oropeza shot three women, an 18-year-old and a little boy after being asked to shoot his gun somewhere else
- Details here: Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
