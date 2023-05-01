Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Multiple people seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Multiple people injured in crash

Electric competition meeting happening today

Manhunt for shooting suspect

  • A manhunt is underway for the suspect accused of killing five people at a home in Cleveland, Texas
  • Police say Francisco Oropeza shot three women, an 18-year-old and a little boy after being asked to shoot his gun somewhere else
  • Details here: Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’

