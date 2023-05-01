Motorcyclist killed in crash at 19th & I-27 Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in East Lubbock that happened Saturday evening.

Around 7:37 p.m., officers initially responded to a call for service at 19th and I-27. Investigators say motorcyclist 35-year-old Chad Massingill struck a guardrail on the southbound on-ramp of I-27 causing him to separate from the motorcycle.

Massingill died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.