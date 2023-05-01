Local Listings
Not as hot, then spotty storms

By Steve Divine
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday was Lubbock’s hottest day of the year, so far, with a high of 93°. It was just one degree shy of the record for the date. A cold front, however, blew in on a gusty northerly wind late in the day. Today and the next few days won’t be as warm. There’s also a chance of rain as storms return to our area.

After a chilly start, temperatures today will peak a few degrees below May 1 averages.
After a chilly start, temperatures today will peak a few degrees below May 1 averages.(KCBD First Alert)

After a chilly start with a low in the mid-40s, highs today will range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Just a few degrees below May 1 averages. Despite increasing cloudiness, this afternoon and evening remain dry. Expect an easterly breeze around 10 to 20 mph.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and just a bit chilly tonight. Lows will range from the mid-40s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-50s in the southeast.

Thunderstorms are expected to return to our area late tomorrow and again Wednesday. Activity also is expected to be spotty, or hit and miss.

Steering winds are forecast to be light, which means storms will move somewhat slowly. Where it does rain, it may rain for more than just a few minutes, increasing the potential for significant rainfall. That would be at least a quarter inch.

Again, coverage is anticipated to be spotty, so some spots may miss out on rain.

A few storms may return late Thursday, though they will be most likely over the eastern viewing area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

