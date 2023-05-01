Not as warm tomorrow, thunderstorms Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a day with temperatures in the 90s, things will be cooler tomorrow.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s with mostly clear skies. East winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be in the upper 70s, with mostly sunny skies. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Highs Tomorrow (KCBD)

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 50s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

Tuesday night the chance of rain and thunderstorms increases. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the night with low temperatures in the lower 50s.

