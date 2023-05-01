Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Storms possible next few days

By Matt Ernst
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon was cooler than yesterday, thanks to the front that moved through last night. But the temperature in the upper 70s is typical for this time of year. The good news is we at least have a chance for rain and thunderstorms next few days. But there are several factors working against rain.

Tonight a steady south wind will continue, milder start tomorrow than today. Tuesday morning low near 50 in Lubbock, mostly cloudy.

Clouds in the morning will give way to a little bit more sun by the afternoon. High temp in the upper 70s.

An upper-level storm system over the West Coast won’t move too much next few days. Around that low there will be small upper-level impulses moving this way. These disturbances can lead to storm development, but guidance shows each of these to be fairly weak next few days. We also won’t have a whole lot of humidity. So those are the factors working against rain. But it looks like we’ll have at least enough ingredients in place for a few showers and storms.

Here is the raincast, showing an isolated storm northeast, then more scattered development to the west, near the state line.

KCBD Raincast image for May 2, 2023
KCBD Raincast image for May 2, 2023(KCBD)

Then by later tomorrow night, storms move farther east.

KCBD Raincast image for May 2, 2023
KCBD Raincast image for May 2, 2023(KCBD)

Keep in mind, this is just one forecast model run. But others show a similar idea, a few parts of the area get rain, others miss out. It’ll likely be about the same thing late on Wednesday.

Both days strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts, since the air at the ground will be fairly dry. But some hail is also possible. It’s not a clear-cut severe weather day, but enough you’ll want to pay attention as things develop.

A good idea is to download the KCBD First Alert Weather App. It’ll send you alerts customized for your location or other saved locations. And it will let you zoom in and track storms as they develop (hopefully toward you, and not showing you’ve missed the rain).

Thursday the dry line will probably mix a bit farther east, so it’s mainly the Rolling Plains with a slight chance for storms. West of the dry line it’ll be warmer and breezy, high in the mid 80s in Lubbock.

Then hotter and sunny weather Friday through Sunday, each day near 90.

John will have an updated look at the newest data tonight, Steve will have an update in the morning.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
1 killed, 2 others injured in South Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Lubbock police have shut down Broadway to southbound traffic while they work the scene of an...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at 19th & I-27 Saturday evening
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’

Latest News

After a chilly start, temperatures today will peak a few degrees below May 1 averages.
Not as hot, then spotty storms
Yesterday was Lubbock's hottest day of the year, so far, with a high of 93°. A cold front,...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, May 1
Yesterday was Lubbock's hottest day of the year, so far, with a high of 93°. A cold front,...
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, May 1
A little cooler today after a warm weekend. A breezy start to the morning with highs in the...
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, May 1