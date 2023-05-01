Storms possible next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon was cooler than yesterday, thanks to the front that moved through last night. But the temperature in the upper 70s is typical for this time of year. The good news is we at least have a chance for rain and thunderstorms next few days. But there are several factors working against rain.

Tonight a steady south wind will continue, milder start tomorrow than today. Tuesday morning low near 50 in Lubbock, mostly cloudy.

Clouds in the morning will give way to a little bit more sun by the afternoon. High temp in the upper 70s.

An upper-level storm system over the West Coast won’t move too much next few days. Around that low there will be small upper-level impulses moving this way. These disturbances can lead to storm development, but guidance shows each of these to be fairly weak next few days. We also won’t have a whole lot of humidity. So those are the factors working against rain. But it looks like we’ll have at least enough ingredients in place for a few showers and storms.

Here is the raincast, showing an isolated storm northeast, then more scattered development to the west, near the state line.

KCBD Raincast image for May 2, 2023 (KCBD)

Then by later tomorrow night, storms move farther east.

KCBD Raincast image for May 2, 2023 (KCBD)

Keep in mind, this is just one forecast model run. But others show a similar idea, a few parts of the area get rain, others miss out. It’ll likely be about the same thing late on Wednesday.

Both days strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts, since the air at the ground will be fairly dry. But some hail is also possible. It’s not a clear-cut severe weather day, but enough you’ll want to pay attention as things develop.

A good idea is to download the KCBD First Alert Weather App. It’ll send you alerts customized for your location or other saved locations. And it will let you zoom in and track storms as they develop (hopefully toward you, and not showing you’ve missed the rain).

Thursday the dry line will probably mix a bit farther east, so it’s mainly the Rolling Plains with a slight chance for storms. West of the dry line it’ll be warmer and breezy, high in the mid 80s in Lubbock.

Then hotter and sunny weather Friday through Sunday, each day near 90.

John will have an updated look at the newest data tonight, Steve will have an update in the morning.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.