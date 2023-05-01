Local Listings
Thousands donated for autism awareness, family shares dog adoption success story

Tell Me Something Good
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a dollar amount for a recent walk and another success story comes from the Lubbock Animal Shelter for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Associates from Lubbock-area Walmart stores raised more than $10,000 for Texas Tech’s Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research’s 20203 Burkhart Walk for Autism.

Family, friends, classmates and co-workers all took part in the walk. The money will go to autism evaluation scholarships to families on the South Plains.

Lynniece Hill also has some good news to share. Her family decided to adopt a dog after the loss of their long-time pet. Now Patches is part of their family.

Hill says Patches is a sweet, loving dog who fills their home with joy.

For those with good news to share, go to the Community section at KCBD.com and click on Tell Me Something Good to fill out the entry form. Please include photos or video so the station can share the good news.

