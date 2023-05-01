Local Listings
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - Alexis Avila, found guilty of throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster in January 2022, was sentenced to 16 years Monday morning.

Avila was found guilty last month of child abuse causing bodily harm and attempted first degree murder. She was also sentenced to two years probation.

The jury came back with a verdict after more than two hours of deliberations.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

