WATCH LIVE: Alexis Avila to be sentenced

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - Alexis Avila, a New Mexico teen who threw her newborn child in a dumpster in January, was found guilty last month.

She is expected to be sentenced today in Lovington, New Mexico.

We’ll have live coverage of the sentencing.

The jury came back with a verdict after more than two hours of deliberations. They found her guilty of child abuse causing bodily harm and attempted first degree murder.

