Frenship ISD to host pre-k and kindergarten roundup

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Frenship ISD will host their annual Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Roundup event on May 3, 2023 to help families register their new students for the 2023-2024 school year. During the event, Frenship staff will be available to answer questions and assist families with the registration process.

The Roundup event is only for students entering pre-k or kindergarten who are new to Frenship ISD. Children must be five years of age by September 1, 2023 to enroll in kindergarten and four years of age by September 1, 2023 to enroll in pre-k.

Frenship offers an all-day pre-k program that follows regular school hours (7:45a.m.to 3:15p.m.) and the school calendar. Both state funded and tuition-based pre-k are available.

Frenship Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup Details:

What: The event will offer registration assistance for pre-k and kindergarten students new to Frenship ISD.

When: May 3. 2023 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Each of Frenship’s eight elementary campuses will host a Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup.

Bennett Elementary – 101 Donald Preston Drive, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Crestview Elementary – 6020 81st Street, Lubbock, TX 79424

Legacy Elementary – 6424 Kemper Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79416

North Ridge Elementary – 6302 11th Place, Lubbock, TX 79416

Oak Ridge Elementary – 6514 68th Street, Lubbock, TX 70424

Upland Heights Elementary – 10020 Upland Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79424

Westwind Elementary – 6401 43rd Street, Lubbock, TX 79407

Willow Bend Elementary – 8816 13th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416

What to Bring: Guardian’s drivers license, proof of residency (current water, gas, or electric bill), child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and social security card.

If you have a pre-k or kindergarten student who will be new to Frenship and you cannot attend the event, you may begin the online registration process on May 3. You must still contact the campus to complete the registration process.

If your child currently attends pre-k at a Frenship campus, the event is not mandatory and you can begin the returning student registration process in July.

For more information about registration, qualifications for state funded and tuition-based pre-k, and requirements, please visit www.Frenship.net.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.