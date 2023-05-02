Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hildy

Meet Hildy! She is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hildy KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

She is super easygoing, she loves cuddles and giving kisses and she gets along great with other dogs. Hildy also loves kids! She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lou.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

