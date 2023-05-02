Lamesa woman killed in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa woman was killed in a crash in Midland Monday afternoon.

DPS says 35-year-old Alyssa Owens was traveling northbound on SH 349 near mile marker 308 in the left lane. A semi was stopped on the highway, also in the left lane, waiting to turn right onto a private road. According to DPS, Owens collided into the rear of the vehicle’s trailer.

Owens died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semitruck was not injured.

