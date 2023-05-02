Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘Love is everything’: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy...
Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

In a sweet Instagram post, Wilson shared a photo of the couple holding a celebratory cake, writing, “35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything.”

In a 2015 interview with CNN, Hanks revealed that he had an instant spark with Wilson when they met, but the secret to their longevity is “that we got married for all the right reasons.”

Hanks and Wilson share two children together, Chet and Truman Hanks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
LPD human trafficking operation
LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
Christopher Carmona, 22
Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder

Latest News

Video appears to show a passenger repeatedly hitting a United Airlines flight attendant before...
GRAPHIC: Passenger allegedly punches United Airlines employee before flight
Tuesday Morning is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand,...
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all stores
FILE - A syringe of of ivermectin — a drug used to kill worms and other parasites — intended...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence...
‘Godfather of AI’ leaves Google, warns of tech’s dangers
Video appears to show a passenger repeatedly hitting a United Airlines flight attendant before...
GRAPHIC: Passenger allegedly punches United Airlines employee