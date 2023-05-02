LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up mapping operations on two crash scenes on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023.

The following lists the planned details of the mapping operations.

8:15 a.m. – 1500 block of Interstate 27

The center and right southbound lanes will to be closed.

The left lane will be open for southbound traffic.

The on-ramp from Broadway Avenue to the Interstate 27 southbound lanes will be closed.

9:30 a.m. – 2100 block of South Loop 289

The westbound main lanes will be closed.

The westbound access road will be open for travel.

The mapping operation should be completed by 11:00 a.m.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

