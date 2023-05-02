LPD: Suspect steals beer, flees from police in stolen vehicle
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person is in custody after a theft from a convenience store led to a police pursuit and ended in a crash.
Police responded to reports of the theft near 19th and Iola Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
The person reportedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle, resulting in a police chase.
The pursuit ended in a crash in the 400 block of Southeast Loop 289. Authorities blocked off the area, sending a LBKAlert around 8:30 p.m.
Police stated someone was taken to UMC, but did not specify who or the severity of their injuries.
This is a developing story; check back later for updates.
