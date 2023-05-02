Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

LPD: Suspect steals beer, flees from police in stolen vehicle

Police chase
Police chase(WALB)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person is in custody after a theft from a convenience store led to a police pursuit and ended in a crash.

Police responded to reports of the theft near 19th and Iola Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

The person reportedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle, resulting in a police chase.

The pursuit ended in a crash in the 400 block of Southeast Loop 289. Authorities blocked off the area, sending a LBKAlert around 8:30 p.m.

Police stated someone was taken to UMC, but did not specify who or the severity of their injuries.

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
1 killed, 2 others injured in South Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Lubbock police have shut down Broadway to southbound traffic while they work the scene of an...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at 19th & I-27 Saturday evening
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’

Latest News

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship recipients from left to right: Leonardo De Farias, Alfonso...
Lubbock Co. high school students awarded $180,000 in scholarships
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U