LPD: Suspect steals beer, flees from police in stolen vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person is in custody after a theft from a convenience store led to a police pursuit and ended in a crash.

Police responded to reports of the theft near 19th and Iola Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

The person reportedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle, resulting in a police chase.

The pursuit ended in a crash in the 400 block of Southeast Loop 289. Authorities blocked off the area, sending a LBKAlert around 8:30 p.m.

Police stated someone was taken to UMC, but did not specify who or the severity of their injuries.

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.