LP&L fields questions in packed community meeting over transition to electric competition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 150 people were at Monday night’s community meeting regarding Lubbock’s transition to electric competition. Matt Rose with Lubbock Power and Light says every week the City has hosted one of these town halls, more and more people have shown up, and they have new questions.

Monday night’s meeting was hosted by District 3 Councilmember Mark McBrayer and District 6 Councilmember Latrelle Joy at the Cardwell Welcome Center on the Lubbock Christian University campus. The room was so packed several people had to stand in the back without a chair.

Meeting-goers asked several questions after a short presentation from Matt Rose with LP&L. One person asked if new electric providers coming to Lubbock can go to homeowners door to make a sale.

Rose says you can go to the LP&L website to find the important information about who is legally allowed to participate in the new market. He says every single retail electric provider that will be doing business here is registered with the Public Utility Commission and is testing with LP&L right now.

As soon as that process is over, LP&L will place the names of those providers on its website, so home and business owners can browse what they offer and find which will fit their needs the best.

“You cannot sign up with one of these new retail electric providers right now. The time has not come. We promise when it does, we will let the public know,” Rose said. “But for right now, if somebody knocks on your door, do not give them your bill, do not share information with them. Simply shut the door and call us at [806] 775-2509 and let us know who this person is, and we’ll go through the process of making sure they’re not out there doing something they should not be.”

In order for Lubbock to officially begin the countdown to competition, LP&L needs to migrate the remaining 30 percent of customers from the Southwest Power Pool to ERCOT. There’s one final federal approval needed to begin the process. LP&L was hopeful it would get that approval last week - but federal officials have delayed it. So right now, LP&L is analyzing what this means for the project timeline.

“This project will go forward, competition will come to Lubbock in the foreseeable future. Right now, we’re just working through the very final approval,” Rose said. “And as soon as we get that, we will be out in front of the public, we will be holding events like this to say, this is the exact date when you can go choose your new provider, and this is the exact date when we will transfer you to that new provider.”

There were several other questions asked at the meeting, and Rose says people can find many of those answers on LP&L’s website in the Frequently Asked Questions section.

People with questions can also go to the District 1 Community Meeting. It is scheduled for Monday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Maggie Trejo Community Center.

Rose also says when it comes time to choose a new provider, LP&L plans to host several community-wide events where people can meet these new providers and sign up in person.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.