Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock Chorale presents final concert of 2022-2023 season ‘Eternal Light’

On Friday, May 5, 2023, The Lubbock Chorale will perform their season finale concert, “Eternal...
On Friday, May 5, 2023, The Lubbock Chorale will perform their season finale concert, “Eternal Light.” The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Friday, May 5, 2023, The Lubbock Chorale will perform their season finale concert, “Eternal Light.” The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church.

“Eternal Light” Features two exciting works that explore the elevation and illumination of humanity as we seek to transcend challenges, differences, and shortcomings. Utilizing sacred Latin texts surrounding light, Morten Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna” explores luscious harmonies and diverse dynamics. Of the piece, he wrote, “I composed Lux Aeterna in response to my mother’s final illness and found great personal comfort and solace in setting to music these timeless and wondrous words about Light, a universal symbol of illumination at all levels –spiritual, artistic and intellectual.”

Jake Runestad’s “Into the Light” explores the same ideas through a different lens. Utilizing texts from great reformers throughout history (including Gandhi, Helen Keller, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther, Martin Luther King, among others), Runestad’s piece motivates all to embark on a new path. Of the piece, he wrote, “It is my hope that this new work . . . allows us to be immersed in the wisdom of some of the most important and influential reformers in history, and challenges us to consider how we can move beyond fear and onto a path of love, compassion, and kindness.

“It is our hope that through these two pieces written for choir and chamber orchestra, we will bring a greater sense of light and hope to the Lubbock community.” –Alan Zabriskie, Artistic Director of The Lubbock Chorale.

“Eternal Light” is Friday, May5, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Tickets can be purchased at selectaseat.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
LPD human trafficking operation
LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
Christopher Carmona, 22
Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder

Latest News

Workforce Solutions South Plains is holding our Youth Summer Job Fair on Thursday, May 4 from...
Workforce Solutions South Plains to host Youth Summer Job Fair
This year’s houses will be on display at Market Street at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) from...
Casas for CASA raffle tickets on sale now
This year’s houses will be on display at Market Street at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) from...
Noon Notebook: Casas for CASA raffle tickets now on sale
Endless Fun will host Lubbock’s first inflatable festival Sunday, May 7 at the Prima Vista...
Endless Fun Fest Sunday, May 7