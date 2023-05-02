Lubbock Chorale presents final concert of 2022-2023 season ‘Eternal Light’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Friday, May 5, 2023, The Lubbock Chorale will perform their season finale concert, “Eternal Light.” The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church.

“Eternal Light” Features two exciting works that explore the elevation and illumination of humanity as we seek to transcend challenges, differences, and shortcomings. Utilizing sacred Latin texts surrounding light, Morten Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna” explores luscious harmonies and diverse dynamics. Of the piece, he wrote, “I composed Lux Aeterna in response to my mother’s final illness and found great personal comfort and solace in setting to music these timeless and wondrous words about Light, a universal symbol of illumination at all levels –spiritual, artistic and intellectual.”

Jake Runestad’s “Into the Light” explores the same ideas through a different lens. Utilizing texts from great reformers throughout history (including Gandhi, Helen Keller, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther, Martin Luther King, among others), Runestad’s piece motivates all to embark on a new path. Of the piece, he wrote, “It is my hope that this new work . . . allows us to be immersed in the wisdom of some of the most important and influential reformers in history, and challenges us to consider how we can move beyond fear and onto a path of love, compassion, and kindness.

“It is our hope that through these two pieces written for choir and chamber orchestra, we will bring a greater sense of light and hope to the Lubbock community.” –Alan Zabriskie, Artistic Director of The Lubbock Chorale.

“Eternal Light” is Friday, May5, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Tickets can be purchased at selectaseat.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.

