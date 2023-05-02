Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock Co. high school students awarded $180,000 in scholarships

Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship recipients from left to right: Leonardo De Farias, Alfonso...
Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship recipients from left to right: Leonardo De Farias, Alfonso Salvador, Kumaren Anand, Andrew Lee, Caedmon Barron, Anthony Wang, Bill Tang(Community Foundation of West Texas)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday, May 1, 2023, the Community Foundation of West Texas will announce the (9) exceptional Lubbock County high school students that have been selected to receive the prestigious Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship for a total of $180,000!

The Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship is intended to provide significant scholarship support for Lubbock County’s best and brightest students both now and for generations to come!

The Don & Sybil Harrington Scholarship Endowment was established at the Community Foundation of West Texas in late 2006 with a gift of $3 million.

Since its inception, the Community Foundation of West Texas has awarded 94 scholarships totaling more than $1.7 million!

Recipients:

  • Wilson Cardenas-Frenship High School
  • Kumaren Anand-Lubbock High School
  • Cademon Barron-Lubbock High School
  • Leonardo deFarias-Lubbock High School
  • Andrew Lee-Lubbock High School
  • Alfonzo Salvador-Lubbock High School
  • Zhikai Tang-Lubbock High School
  • Anthony Wang-Lubbock High School
  • Carter Lewis-Monterey High School

Don and Sybil Harrington embodied the independent and adventurous spirit of the American West. She was the granddaughter of one of the first families to settle Amarillo. He moved west after serving in the Army Air Corps during World War I. Educated as an engineer at Yale University, he took a position with Marlin Oil Company in Oklahoma.

When the Texas Panhandle oil boom hit in 1926, Harrington moved to Amarillo, where he met Sybil Buckingham. They married in 1935 and went on to build one of the most successful independent oil and gas operations in Texas history.

The Harrington legacy of philanthropy is far-reaching but rooted in the Texas Panhandle. Over many years, the Harrington name has become synonymous with successful charitable, educational, and cultural endeavors.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Community Foundation of West Texas.

Most Read

Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
1 killed, 2 others injured in South Lubbock crash early Sunday morning
Lubbock police have shut down Broadway to southbound traffic while they work the scene of an...
Motorcyclist killed in crash at 19th & I-27 Saturday evening
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’

Latest News

Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Lubbock Animal Services is looking for the last of three dogs who attacked and killed a pony on...
Lubbock Animal Services searching for owner of dogs that killed pony near 94th & U
All dogs captured after attacking, killing pony
All dogs captured after attacking, killing pony
Lubbock City Council to host community meetings to discuss electric competition