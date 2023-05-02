Local Listings
Lubbock police online reporting system outage

Lubbock Police Department logo (Source: LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s online reporting system, CopLogic, is currently experiencing an outage and is unavailable for public use at this time.

LPD is in the process of disabling the reporting link and is asking the public to refrain from submitting reports online until further notice. Citizens who have filed a report through CopLogic in recent days can expect to receive a notification from the Lubbock Police Department directing them on the next steps to take.

In the meantime, if a citizen needs to file a report, they can do so in the following ways:

They can call the department’s non-emergency number at (806) 775-2865, or their nearest Division Station:

  • North Division Station: (806)775-3481; 5910 Erskine Street
  • South Division Station: (806) 775-3482; 14005 Indiana Avenue
  • East Division Station: (806) 775-3483; 1901 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Citizens are also welcome to file a report in person at any of the division stations or at LPD Headquarters located at 916 Texas Avenue.

