Lubbock Public Health Department partners with Unite Us to create ‘LBK Community’ program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department’s LBK Community Program and Unite Us, the nation’s leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people’s health and well-being, are partnering to address the unmet needs of people and families throughout the West Texas region.

In Texas, Unite Us connects people to much-needed resources and services, such as assistance with employment, housing, and food insecurity. Partners in the Texas network are connected through Unite Us’ shared technology platform, which enables them to send and receive secure, electronic referrals, address people’s social needs, and improve health across communities.

“We are excited to be working with Unite Us. The LBK Community Network provides a unique partnership, bringing together the Unite Us infrastructure with the robust network that we’ve already built in our community over the last five years,” said Director of Public Health Katherine Wells. “The fact that the network is driven locally but supported nationally will allow us to provide the best support for our community.”

Together, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department and Unite Us will securely connect people in need with community-based resources that can otherwise be difficult to navigate. The Unite Texas network provides a central point of contact where health and social service providers can securely access and refer people to needed services while monitoring progress and measuring outcomes.

“Our partnership with the City of Lubbock Public Health Department aims to improve access to community-based resources that will enable residents to thrive and live healthier lives regardless of circumstance,” said Nikki Kuhn, Community Engagement Manager at Unite Us. “City of Lubbock Public Health and Unite Us will work together to bridge the gaps in social care, equality, impact, and the intersection of health and social care across the community.”

Joining the network is free of cost for community-based organizations and many organizations considered part of the safety net, like community health centers, free clinics, and nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers who want to connect their clients and patients to the City of Lubbock Public Health Department services within Unite Us’ network can reach out to uniteus.com/contact/ or call the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.