One person trapped in vehicle after rollover in northeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover that left one person trapped in their vehicle.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Municipal Dr. and MLK Blvd. A person lost control of their vehicle, causing it to flip and hit a streetlight. One person was moderately injured, according to police.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is working to free the individual from the vehicle.

Lubbock Power & Light have been called to assess the damage to the streetlight.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

