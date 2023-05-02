Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

One person trapped in vehicle after rollover in northeast Lubbock

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover that left one person trapped in their vehicle.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Municipal Dr. and MLK Blvd. A person lost control of their vehicle, causing it to flip and hit a streetlight. One person was moderately injured, according to police.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is working to free the individual from the vehicle.

Lubbock Power & Light have been called to assess the damage to the streetlight.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
LPD human trafficking operation
LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
Christopher Carmona, 22
Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder

Latest News

Traffic alert
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations Wednesday morning
City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
Lubbock Police Department logo (Source: LPD)
Lubbock police online reporting system restored
A Lamesa woman was killed in a crash in Midland Monday afternoon.
Lamesa woman killed in Midland crash