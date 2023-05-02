Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slight chance for severe weather associated with showers and thunderstorms that will move through the area tonight. Thunderstorms have already initiated west of the area, and are currently beginning to move through. Some strengthening will continue during daytime heating hours, and could lead to some severe threats such as high winds up to and above 60 mph, hail up to 2 inches, and a very small chance for a brief spin-up tornado or two, though still very unlikely. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected with some of the intensified cells.

Stormcast (KCBD)

Tonight, lows rang upper 40s in the NW to upper 50s in the SE. Highs tomorrow in the low 80s, with lighter breezy conditions. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue tomorrow and Thursday as well. A warm surge for Cinco De Mayo places highs in the mid 80s with windy conditions.

