Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight

By Collin Mertz
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slight chance for severe weather associated with showers and thunderstorms that will move through the area tonight. Thunderstorms have already initiated west of the area, and are currently beginning to move through. Some strengthening will continue during daytime heating hours, and could lead to some severe threats such as high winds up to and above 60 mph, hail up to 2 inches, and a very small chance for a brief spin-up tornado or two, though still very unlikely. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected with some of the intensified cells.

Stormcast
Stormcast(KCBD)

Tonight, lows rang upper 40s in the NW to upper 50s in the SE. Highs tomorrow in the low 80s, with lighter breezy conditions. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue tomorrow and Thursday as well. A warm surge for Cinco De Mayo places highs in the mid 80s with windy conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
LPD human trafficking operation
LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
Christopher Carmona, 22
Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder

Latest News

Thunderstorms are likely in the South Plains area late today and again tomorrow. These storms...
Today’s South Plains severe weather risk
Thunderstorms are likely in the South Plains area late today and again tomorrow. These storms...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, May 2
Thunderstorms are likely in the South Plains area late today and again tomorrow. These storms...
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, May 2
Thunderstorms are likely in the South Plains area late today and again tomorrow. These storms...
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, May 2