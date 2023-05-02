Today’s South Plains severe weather risk

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms are likely in the South Plains area late today and again tomorrow. These storms may produce some much needed rainfall, but also some severe weather.

Today’s storms are expected to develop over eastern New Mexico mid- to late afternoon and then move eastward into the western South Plains. It is possible that storms will make it to the central viewing area, including Lubbock and Plainview, this evening.

Coverage, as I noted yesterday, is expected to be spotty. Some spots will remain dry while some may receive a downpour. The forecast conditions also would support some storms becoming marginally severe. That is, gusts near 60 mph and hail up to about an inch across are possible.

Thunderstorms are likely in the South Plains area late today and again tomorrow. These storms may produce some much needed rainfall, but also some severe weather. (KCBD First Alert)

Tornadic thunderstorms are not anticipated, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

As always, if you can hear thunder you should be inside. If you can hear thunder, the lighting is near enough that it could strike your location. A conventional building, such as your home, is best but a vehicle will provide protection from lightning.

Keep an eye on the weather - better yet, keep an eye on our KCBD Weather app.

Local forecast conditions support some storms becoming marginally severe. That is, gusts near 60 mph and hail up to about an inch across are possible. (KCBD First Alert)

Turn on notifications. If a watch or warning is issued for your location the app will alert you. Even if it is not running (if you give it permission). Notifications are under Settings in the app menu (three horizontal bars in the upper left).

You can view any severe weather watches and warnings (local or anywhere in Texas or the U.S.), which may be issued, plotted on the Interactive Radar. Access the radar with the bottom right icon. Under the radar menu (three vertical dots in the circle, lower right) activate the Tornado/Severe and Flood icons (under Alerts). Activate Storm Tracks (under Overlays).

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.