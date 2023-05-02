Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tuesday morning top stories: Meadow High School senior killed in crash

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Meadow student killed in crash while traveling to FFA banquet

Man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder

Arrest made in deadly 2022 hit-and-run

  • The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run surrendered to police Monday after being indicted by a grand jury
  • Police say Sanford Jackson Jr. hit Jamil Wilson near Marsha Sharp and Ave. U in November and then fled the scene
  • Read more here: Man arrested in connection to Nov. 2022 fatal hit-and-run

Missing teens among 7 bodies found in Oklahoma

Biden plans debt limit meeting

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
LPD human trafficking operation
LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
Christopher Carmona, 22
Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder
Multiple people are injured after a crash off South Loop 289.
1 killed, 2 others injured in South Lubbock crash early Sunday morning

Latest News

More than 150 people were at the Cardwell Welcome Center Monday night to learn more about...
LP&L fields questions in packed community meeting over transition to electric competition
LP&L hosts community meeting for electric competition
LP&L hosts community meeting for electric competition
Police chase
LPD: Suspect steals beer, flees from police in stolen vehicle
City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash