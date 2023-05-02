Tuesday morning top stories: Meadow High School senior killed in crash
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Meadow student killed in crash while traveling to FFA banquet
- The cause of the crash is under investigation
- The district will provide grief counselors to students and staff
- Full story here: Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
Man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder
- A judge sentenced 25-year-old Christopher Carmona to 45 years in prison
- Carmona pleaded guilty Monday to killing Walter Harper over a woman in May of 2020
- Read more here: Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder
Arrest made in deadly 2022 hit-and-run
- The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run surrendered to police Monday after being indicted by a grand jury
- Police say Sanford Jackson Jr. hit Jamil Wilson near Marsha Sharp and Ave. U in November and then fled the scene
- Read more here: Man arrested in connection to Nov. 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Missing teens among 7 bodies found in Oklahoma
- Police looking for two missing teens found seven bodies in Henryetta, Oklahoma
- Investigators says the bodies include the missing girls, a convicted sex offend and members of his family
- Latest details here: 7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Biden plans debt limit meeting
- President Biden will meet with congressional leaders next Tuesday to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit without conditions
- The Treasury Department says the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1 if no action is taken
- Read more here: Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at White House May 9
