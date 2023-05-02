Tuesday morning top stories: Meadow High School senior killed in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Meadow student killed in crash while traveling to FFA banquet

The cause of the crash is under investigation

The district will provide grief counselors to students and staff

Full story here: Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash

Man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder

A judge sentenced 25-year-old Christopher Carmona to 45 years in prison

Carmona pleaded guilty Monday to killing Walter Harper over a woman in May of 2020

Read more here: Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder

Arrest made in deadly 2022 hit-and-run

The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run surrendered to police Monday after being indicted by a grand jury

Police say Sanford Jackson Jr. hit Jamil Wilson near Marsha Sharp and Ave. U in November and then fled the scene

Read more here: Man arrested in connection to Nov. 2022 fatal hit-and-run

Missing teens among 7 bodies found in Oklahoma

Police looking for two missing teens found seven bodies in Henryetta, Oklahoma

Investigators says the bodies include the missing girls, a convicted sex offend and members of his family

Latest details here: 7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Biden plans debt limit meeting

President Biden will meet with congressional leaders next Tuesday to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit without conditions

The Treasury Department says the U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1 if no action is taken

Read more here: Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at White House May 9

