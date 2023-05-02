Workforce Solutions South Plains to host Youth Summer Job Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is holding our Youth Summer Job Fair on Thursday, May 4 from 4pm to 7pm at the MCM Elegante Hotel & Suites at 801 Avenue Q, Lubbock, TX.

If you are between the ages of 16 and 24 and looking for a summer job, or looking to enter the workforce, then this is the event for you! We will have a multitude of employment opportunities available to you and we’ll have them all in ONE LOCATION! For job seekers, there no need to register ahead of time. Just show up the day of the event ready to let the employers know why they should hire you.

Employers: There is no cost to register but you MUST reserve your booth by April 27, 2023 by 5pm! Register online for your booth TODAY by clicking HERE. Or use one of the registration forms below.

