18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Tuesday evening crash in Hockley County has left one person dead.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. a few miles east of Littlefield.

Aunika Maes of Spring was traveling east on State Hwy 114 just east of Gull Road, according to a DPS report. Maes’ vehicle reportedly drifted into the ditch south of the road and rolled.

When emergency crews arrived to the scene, they found the 18-year-old with serious injuries.

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.

The crash is still being investigated.

