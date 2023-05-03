Local Listings
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Tuesday evening crash in Hockley County has left one person dead.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. a few miles east of Littlefield.

Aunika Maes of Spring was traveling east on State Hwy 114 just east of Gull Road, according to a DPS report. Maes’ vehicle reportedly drifted into the ditch south of the road and rolled.

When emergency crews arrived to the scene, they found the 18-year-old with serious injuries.

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.

The crash is still being investigated.

