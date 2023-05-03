Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old from Indianapolis in allegedly stolen car

An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson Shugars, a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis, after a car...
An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson Shugars, a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis, after a car was allegedly stolen with him inside.(IMPD)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis after a car was allegedly stolen with him inside.

The Indianapolis Police Department is searching for 7-month-old Jackson Shugars, who is believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen Tuesday at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis, WNDU reports.

Jackson has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 2 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 15 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to a report of a vehicle stolen with the baby inside. That vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate with number TUN805.

The suspect is a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings. She is believed to be driving the allegedly stolen Taurus.

The allegedly stolen vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We...
The allegedly stolen vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate with number TUN805.(IMPD)

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
LPD human trafficking operation
LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation
Alexis Avila sentenced to 16 years for throwing newborn into dumpster
Alexis Avila speaks after receiving 16 years for throwing newborn in dumpster
Christopher Carmona, 22
Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder

Latest News

Kyle Burkhalter and his wife Carol posed for a picture at the golf tournament in his honor last...
Memorial golf tournament to support West Texas families dealing with ALS
Golf tournament to support ALS patients, families
Golf tournament to support ALS patients, families
She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
A Lubbock County District Court issued a protective order against Jamie Lee Pruett, 49, four...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Protective Order issued against Jamie Lee Pruett four days before deadly shooting
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Protective Order issued against Jamie Lee Pruett four...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Protective Order issued against Jamie Lee Pruett four days before deadly shooting