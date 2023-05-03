Civic Center Theatre to host Christ in the Arts: ‘Boundless’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Civic Center Theatre - May 12-13, 2023 - Doors open at 6:30pm, Show begins at 7:00pm
Boundless is a collaboration event with singer/songwriter Shannon Adducci, with guest choreographer Jiri Voborsky. This live music and dramatic dance combination promises to be a beautiful and uplifting event!
To buy tickets call the Select-a-Seat Box Office on 806-770-2000, Monday through Friday, 10am to 4pm
Or buy online through the links below:
If you have a volunteer code, please CLICK HERE
(Please note that you will be directed to our ticketing partner’s website, axs.com)
