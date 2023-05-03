Local Listings
Biker calls Lubbock ‘one of the worst towns’ for rider fatalities

Stephen Liford sharing bikers experiences
Stephen Liford sharing bikers experiences(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since the beginning of the year, Lubbock roadways have seen three fatal motorcycle crashes, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

While car crashes are not uncommon, Lubbock has also seen quite a few motorcycle crashes in the past five months. Out of those crashes, three riders have died.

Stephen Liford, president of Freedom Riders, talked to us about the danger Lubbock bikers deal with every day.

“I have been riding for 35 or 40 years; Lubbock is one of the worst towns that I have seen for rider fatalities,” Liford said.

Those fatalities are making some in the biker community rethink their hobby.

“I do wear a helmet, I do wear riding gloves, most of the time when I am on the highway, I wear full gear,” Liford said. “And I won’t lie to you, that’s something I started doing about six months ago.”

Liford said he is nearly run off the road at least once a week, more often than not because of a distracted driver.

“Put your phones down, be aware, watch your mirrors,” Liford said. “We have families, I have grandchildren, I would like to go home just as much as anybody else.”

However, Liford does not place all of the blame on Lubbock drivers.

“As a rider, I would love to blame every driver in town; I’d like to say it is the college kid population or it is the elderly population, but in fact, it is as much the riders as it is the drivers,” Liford said.

Liford says inexperienced and unsafe riders are the reason the biker community has a bad reputation.

“They either have to understand to respect that bike or that same bike that they lost respect for can take their life,” Liford said.

As the weather begins to warm up, Lubbock will be seeing more motorcycles on the roadways. Remember to look twice, give riders plenty of room and always use your turn signal.

