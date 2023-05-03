First look at Dave and Buster’s new Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new Dave & Buster’s location in Lubbock is less than a week away from its grand opening.

KCBD got a sneak peek into the location and spoke with the general manager, James Oliver, on what can be expected from Lubbock’s newest arcade.

“Dave & Buster’s is opening in the West End Center to bring Lubbock residents something new and exciting in the entertainment spectrum,” Oliver stated.

The new location has over 100 arcade games, from the classics to new fan favorites. Oliver said people come for the fun and stay for the food and drinks.

“We have a full bar; by the way, we have half-priced cocktails from 4 to 7 every weeknight,” said Oliver.

Beyond drinks, Emily Donaldson, the Kitchen Manager, shared her favorite dish from Dave & Buster’s chef-crafted menu.

“This one is our voodoo pasta, and it is one of my personal favorites; it has fried chicken, sriracha, arugula and sweet peppers in it,” Donaldson said.

Aside from all the games and delicious food, Dave & Buster’s aims to be the top spot for locals to watch the Red Raiders.

“We have a giant 40-foot-wide wall, high definition, to hopefully play every single Texas Tech game,” said Oliver.

While the finishing touches are being placed on the exterior, Oliver stated the staff is gearing up for a busy few weeks.

“Everywhere in Lubbock gets a line out the door and they are just busy for weeks, so I am nervous and excited about that.”

Dave and Buster’s will open its doors to the public May 8 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.