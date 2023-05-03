Hobbs police asking for public’s help in fatal hit-and-run investigation

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is looking for information after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday.

Hobbs police responded to the intersection of Marland Blvd. and E Broadway St. for reports of a pedestrian crash.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrive, they found Victor Chavez laying in the road. The 64-year-old was unresponsive, according to a release.

EMS was called to the scene and Chavez was taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle that struck Chavez was a black Chevrolet pick-up truck. Police were also able to obtain security footage of the possible vehicle:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hobbs Police Department. Dispatch can be reached at (575)397-9265. People can also contact the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. The police department can also be messaged privately on Facebook.

A cash reward may available for useful information.

