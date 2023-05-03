Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hobbs police asking for public’s help in fatal hit-and-run investigation

Hobbs police asking for public's help in fatal hit-and-run investigation
Hobbs police asking for public's help in fatal hit-and-run investigation
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is looking for information after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday.

Hobbs police responded to the intersection of Marland Blvd. and E Broadway St. for reports of a pedestrian crash.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrive, they found Victor Chavez laying in the road. The 64-year-old was unresponsive, according to a release.

EMS was called to the scene and Chavez was taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle that struck Chavez was a black Chevrolet pick-up truck. Police were also able to obtain security footage of the possible vehicle:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hobbs Police Department. Dispatch can be reached at (575)397-9265. People can also contact the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. The police department can also be messaged privately on Facebook.

A cash reward may available for useful information.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
LPD human trafficking operation
LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Christopher Carmona, 22
Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder
Alexis Avila sentenced to 16 years for throwing newborn into dumpster
Alexis Avila speaks after receiving 16 years for throwing newborn in dumpster

Latest News

Hobbs police asking for public's help in fatal hit-and-run investigation
Hobbs police asking for public's help in fatal hit-and-run investigation
Texarkana police said the gunfire happened in front of a house about 400 yards from George...
Texas A&M-Texarkana baseball player struck by stray bullet during game, police say
Alexis Avila sentenced to 16 years for throwing newborn into dumpster
Alexis Avila speaks after receiving 16 years for throwing newborn in dumpster
Alexis Avila speaks after receiving 16 years for throwing newborn in dumpster
Alexis Avila speaks after receiving 16 years for throwing newborn in dumpster