Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.(Overland Park Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Jackson Mahomes, a social media influencer and younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested, KCTV reports.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant. Jackson Mahomes allegedly assaulted her and also shoved a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 25, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant.

In March, Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer provided KCTV5 with a statement denying the claims against Jackson.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

An arraignment hearing has been set for Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
A Lamesa woman was killed in a crash in Midland Monday afternoon.
Lamesa woman killed in Midland crash
Photo provided by Meadow ISD
Community of Meadow remembers senior who died in crash Monday evening

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Ex-FBI supervisory agent arrested on Capitol riot charges
A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target
City of Levelland
Levelland City Manager Brandon Anderson resigns
University of Miami graduate student Devon Fogarty examines the headstone of John Greer who...
Archeologists find remains of an underwater hospital and cemetery
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested