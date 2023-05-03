KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nix KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old mixed breed who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Nix is friendly and playful. She is also house trained and crate trained. Nix gets along with other dogs and is curious about cats. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

