Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

Kevin Costner at the MLB Field of Dreams Game | Photo Date: Aug 12, 2021
Kevin Costner at the MLB Field of Dreams Game | Photo Date: Aug 12, 2021(Credit: FOX Sports / YouTube via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
LPD human trafficking operation
LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
Christopher Carmona, 22
Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder
Alexis Avila sentenced to 16 years for throwing newborn into dumpster
Alexis Avila speaks after receiving 16 years for throwing newborn in dumpster

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
This photo shows Casey Grayson.
Sheriff: Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in New Orleans
Authorities are taking their search across the border as the manhunt for the Texas man who...
Reports: Texas man wanted in killings of 5 in custody after dayslong manhunt
Hobbs police asking for public's help in fatal hit-and-run investigation
Hobbs police asking for public’s help in fatal hit-and-run investigation