Levelland City Manager Brandon Anderson resigns

City of Levelland
City of Levelland(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Levelland announces City Manager Brandon Anderson will be resigning his position in order to accept a position in Kansas to be closer to his father and family.

Under Mr. Anderson’s leadership, Levelland has experienced remarkable progress and stands poised for continued growth and prosperity. Notable achievements include the acquisition of 24 new residential lots in the Holly Heights Addition, with 10 lots already sold and four new houses completed. Additionally, construction is underway for four more homes in the University Heights Addition, demonstrating the city’s commitment to expanding housing options for its residents.

Furthermore, the city has made substantial strides in infrastructure development with the commencement of a $20 million wastewater treatment plant project, which is underway. This initiative will greatly enhance the city’s infrastructure capacity and support its expanding needs.

“The City of Levelland expresses its sincere gratitude to Brandon Anderson for his contributions during his time as City Manager,” said Mayor Barbra Pinner. “The council wishes him the very best in his future endeavors. As Levelland continues its journey toward progress, residents can be assured that the council remains committed to maintaining the city’s upward trajectory and fostering a prosperous future for all.”

The Levelland City Council will convene on Monday, May 15, 2023, to officially receive Mr. Anderson’s resignation. During this meeting, the council will also begin work on an action plan outlining the next steps for the city’s administration and announce the appointment of an interim city manager.

