Littlefield police arrest teen in Jan. murder investigation

Edwin Gutierrez, 17
Edwin Gutierrez, 17(Lamb County Jail)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a Littlefield homicide.

On Jan. 30 just after 11 p.m., Littlefield police officers were called to the home of Edward Jimenez, Jr. When they arrived, they found Jimenez dead with a gunshot wound.

His vehicle was also reported stolen. Investigators found the vehicle abandoned the following day.

Littlefield investigators teamed with with the Texas Ranger’s Company C. The team narrowed down their leads to one suspect: 17-year-old Edwin Gutierrez.

Investigators found probable cause to take Gutierrez in for questioning. After they interviewed him on Wednesday, he was arrested and booked into the Lamb County Jail.

He is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.

