Lubbock Chamber to host 2023 Business Expo ‘Rally Around LBK’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring the largest business to business trade show on the South Plains. The Business Expo showcases more than 125 exhibitors experienced by 2,000 attendees. The Business Expo is an annual event that will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The “Rally Around LBK” Business Expo is designed to showcase the diverse and thriving business community in Lubbock. With a range of exhibitors from various industries, the event will provide attendees with the opportunity to discover new products and services, learn about local businesses, and connect with other professionals in the community. Exhibitors will enjoy a private networking event before the doors open. This allows businesses the opportunity to develop a more personal relationship with the companies in attendance.

Morning Workshops – 10:30 a.m.

The Community Brand: What it means to Lubbock and Our Business Community

Presented by: Sidney Hopper, President, United Supermarkets and Chair, Community Brand

Learn more about how Lubbock’s new brand identity came to life and how it will:

Build a stronger community identity

Improve Collaboration

Enhance Reputation

Encourage Community Involvement

Increase Economic Development

Understanding Deregulation

Presented by: Matt Rose, Public Affairs & Government Relations Manager, LP&L

This session offers an overview of what retail electric competition means for Lubbock citizens.

You’ll learn:

What is Retail Electric Competition?

What LP&L’s new role will be

Where your bill will come from

Deadlines for provider selection

Questions to ask when shopping

Afternoon Workshops – 2:30 p.m.

Power Buying Program – the Chamber’s newest Affinity program

Presented by: Jay Ariano and Joe Tabeling, CQI

Are you curious about how retail electric competition can benefit your business? Then, this session is for you! The Chamber’s newest member benefit, the Power Buying Program aggregates electric use with other members to leverage the buying power of a large group. Learn how our team of seasoned energy experts will help our member businesses negotiate rates and navigate complicated contract terms.

Shaping the Future of Work

Presented by: TTU Rawls College of Business

This workshop will highlight important trends and changes that are impacting organizations of all sizes, including technological advances, shifting employee demographics, a focus on employee experience, and preparing for new skills needed in the workplace.

