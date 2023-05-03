Lubbock Fire Rescue offering paid training for new hires, certification not required

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is accepting applications for new hires until May 12. This year, an applicant doesn’t have to be certified to apply. LFR is offering paid training for those who are not certified.

In previous years, to submit an application to Lubbock Fire Rescue, a candidate had to have both the Texas Commission of Fire Protection Firefighter one certification and EMT basic. The Public Information Officer for LFR, Derek Delgado, said this year is different and new to Lubbock.

“Now, you don’t need any of those certifications,” Delgado said. “We will send you to all the training that you need to go to get those certifications here at Lubbock Fire Rescue, and we’ll also pay you during that process as well.”

Delgado said LFR is looking for candidates that have the same core values as the department.

“Ultimately, we’re looking for people that go toward our core values, the characteristics of responsiveness, integrity and trust,” Delgado said.

After submitting an application, those who meet what LFR is looking for will move on to test taking time.

“The ones that meet the basic requirements of the application process will then go to a civil service exam,” Delgado said.

Once a candidate gets past the exam, the physical portion is next.

“The top scores of the civil service exam will then go to a candidate physical agility test, and then from there go to a background check and then an interview process,” Delgado said.

Delgado said LFR is hoping to increase the applicant pool by offering paid training.

“We were barely getting to around 100 applicants,” Delgado said.

This year, more than 700 people have applied.

If a candidate makes it past the physical portion and the interviews, they’ll be hired as a cadet and be in the academy for 20 weeks, then probation on shift for six months.

Applications to join the team at LFR close May 12 at 5 p.m. To apply, click here.

