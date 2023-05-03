Local Listings
Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to propane tank explosion

Sherman Avenue propane explosion and fire
Sherman Avenue propane explosion and fire(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters responded to reports of a propane tank exploding behind a home.

Around 8:50 p.m., LFR responded to the explosion near Sherman Avenue and 82nd Street.

The fire crews entered the home to find a fire in the attic. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

