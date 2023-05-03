Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to propane tank explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters responded to reports of a propane tank exploding behind a home.

Around 8:50 p.m., LFR responded to the explosion near Sherman Avenue and 82nd Street.

The fire crews entered the home to find a fire in the attic. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

THREAD At 8:50pm, Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a propane tank exploding at the rear of the residential structure at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and 82nd Street. Engine 14 arrived on scene with a working fire on the delta side. pic.twitter.com/YpS4d1GnZC — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFire) May 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.