Lubbock native serving Thai food across the country setting up in Lubbock for one night

By Sydney Lowther
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock native is back in town after traveling across the country to spread his love of Thai food.

Pranoms Pop-Up will be in Lubbock for one night only. The owner and chef, Dream Kasestatad, will be at Two Docs Brewery tonight, stating at 5 p.m. until he sells out of food.

Kasestatad is coming back to the Hub City to share the food he grew up with:

“Over 30 years ago, my grandparents decided to opened a Thai food trailer in Lubbock, Texas. Not knowing how the people would received Thai cuisine, my grandma was optimistic that once the folks of West Texas had a bite of her delicious food, they would come in herds and continue to come and eat,” Kasestatad stated. “Being around this every day taught me at a young age a great appreciation for work hard, humility and gratitude. My grandmother is now finally retired. But, her delicious recipes still live on through Pranom Pop-Up.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

