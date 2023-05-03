Lubbock native takes grandmother’s homemade Thai food across the country

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock native is back in the Hub City after traveling across the country serving his grandmother’s homemade Thai food.

The food trailer is Pranom’s Pop Up, owned by Thai chef Dream Kasestatad. He serves his take on the authentic Thai food he grew up on, following in the footsteps of his grandmother, Pranom.

Pranom opened a Thai food trailer in Lubbock almost 40 years ago, becoming one of the first Thai restaurants in the Hub City.

“I would honestly say there was no Thai food in Lubbock or West Texas until we got here, and I told my grandmother one day people are gonna know your name all over the country,” Dream said.

Although he kept his promise, cooking was not Dream’s first career path. He originally moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, but that journey was cut short.

“At that time, the recession was the worst; I quit my job and couldn’t find another job and I had my car stolen, so, I started making Thai food from my apartment and selling it off of my bicycle,” Dream stated.

Dream said this pivot in careers took on a life of its own.

“I started doing all of these pop ups in L.A.,” he said. “And once I started doing that, I hadn’t been home to Lubbock in forever, and I thought ‘I wonder if I can take this show on the road.’”

He traveled across the country to visit his family, and as he looked for places to stop along the way, ‘Pranom’s Pop Up’ was born.

“Naming my pop up as something that was inherently a part of the dish and the culture that I feed people, and it would just make sense that it would be my grandmother’s name,” he stated. “That was 12 years ago. I haven’t looked back since.”

Dream said he has never planned to open a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant; he prefers to have the freedom to cook wherever he chooses.

“Literally just cook for them, and as long as I can physically do this, I’m going to continue doing this,” he said.

Pranom’s Pop Up will head back to Austin on Thursday. Dream plans to begin another cross-country adventure soon.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Lubbock native serving Thai food across the country setting up in Lubbock for one night

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.