Memorial golf tournament to support West Texas families dealing with ALS

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend, the Kyle Burkhalter Memorial Golf Tournament in Yoakum County will help support West Texas families dealing with ALS. Burkhalter, from Denver City, was diagnosed with ALS in Nov. 2019 and died in Oct. 2022.

It is the second year for the tournament that raises money for the West Texas ALS Support Group. Last year, Burkhalter kicked off the tournament with the first swing, and now, his wife Carol says it will go on in his honor.

“He was there last year and he had fun running around in his wheelchair all over the place. He was having a blast. So, this year will be a little hard for me. But, we’re going to continue to do it until there’s a cure for ALS,” she said.

ALS is a progressive neurological disease that slowly takes away muscle movement. After Kyle was diagnosed, he and his wife moved back home to Denver City to be closer to family.

“There was absolutely no help. In Austin, we got all kinds of help there. The ALS foundation was wonderful to us. But, when we got out this far, the money just didn’t come out this far,” Burkhalter said.

The closest ALS specialty clinic to the Lubbock area is more than 300 miles away. While trying to find help, the Burkhalters got connected to the support group, and Johnny McDonald. His wife Charlene was diagnosed with ALS in 2018.

“I’m the one that fell apart. She was the one that said, ‘well, at least I know what’s going to kill me.’ The doctor was amazed. She was very strong,” McDonald said.

McDonald died from the disease in 2021. There is currently no cure or effective treatment for ALS.

“But reality, there is only one result that’s going to come and it, I guess, it’s the loss of hope for the feeling of hopelessness that brings such devastation to a family,” McDonald said.

The West Texas ALS Support Group and nonprofit works to bring some of that hope back for families and make their journey a little easier. 40 people showed up to its first meeting in 2019, after a story promoting it in Karin McCay’s Healthwise.

It helps families through providing education and community, a loaner closet for equipment and raising money for home modifications. But, Executive Director Amanda Stephens says the ultimate goal is to bring a specialty clinic here to Lubbock.

“You’ll have a neurologist who specializes in ALS, and then you’ll have a team at physical occupational speech therapy, respiratory therapy, social work. Just kind of a whole team that comes in to see the patient, and so the patients not having to go to 12 different appointments,” Stephens said.

Every penny raised at the golf tournament will go to helping people in West Texas and the non-profit reach that goal.

The Kyle Burkhalter Memorial Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 6, at the Yoakum County Golf Course, in between Plains and Denver City. It’s $300 dollars for a team of 3 players, or $100 for individuals. That fee includes a cart, lunch and a hole-in-one contest giving competitors the chance to win a car.

Golfers can register by calling the course or the organizers, Carol Burkhalter (806)620-7988, Amanda Stephens (806)777-9989 or email: ALSLubbock@gmail.com.

