More storms coming, bringing hail, high winds, local flooding Wednesday night

By John Robison
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of thunderstorms is likely Wednesday evening and some will be severe.

Storms will move into the area, along with new development in the west and southwest South Plains. Storms will then move east to northeast and may produce large hail, winds of 60-70 mph and some local flooding.

The pattern is very similar to last night as storms will be slowly across the area then out of the region early Thursday morning.

It will be cloudy in the morning and then west to southwest winds will start drying the region and temps will climb back into the low to mid 80s. Winds will be gusty at speeds of 15 to 25 mph.

Windy conditions will carry into Friday and elevated fire danger may return to the region with afternoon highs near 90 degrees and gusty and dry southwest winds.

It will remain hot into the weekend with only slight rain chances and breezy south to southwest winds.

Storms will move into the area, along with new development in the west and southwest South...
Storms will move into the area, along with new development in the west and southwest South Plains. Storms will then move east to northeast and may produce large hail, winds of 60-70 mph and some local flooding.(KCBD Graphic)

