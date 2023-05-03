Local Listings
Rain reports and another round of storms

By Steve Divine
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many areas received some rain last evening, and some spots saw significant rainfall. You’ll find both estimated and measured totals below. Another round of thunderstorms is expected in the South Plains area late today. Similar to yesterday, these storms may produce some much needed rainfall, but also some severe weather.

Storms today, like yesterday, will develop near the mountains of New Mexico mid- to late afternoon and then move eastward into the South Plains this evening. If these hold together they are likely to reach the Lubbock and Plainview areas late this evening.

Coverage, like yesterday, is expected to be spotty. Some spots will remain dry while some may receive a downpour.

Storms today, like yesterday, may become marginally severe. In addition to heavy rain, gusts near 60 mph and hail up to about an inch are possible.(KCBD First Alert)

Forecast conditions, like yesterday, support some storms becoming marginally severe. That is, in addition to heavy rain, gusts near 60 mph and hail up to about an inch are possible.

Tornadic thunderstorms are not anticipated, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

If you are trying to get storm pictures, especially of lightning, keep in mind that if you can hear thunder the lightning producing it is near enough to strike your location. If you can hear thunder you should be inside. A conventional building, such as your home, is best but a vehicle will provide protection from lightning.

Like yesterday, keep an eye on the weather. Our free KCBD Weather app lets you do that, even if you can’t see the sky.

Today's severe weather threat is Marginal, the lowest of the five levels used by the Storm Prediction Center.(KCBD First Alert)

Download the app from your app or play store. It’s free. Turn on notifications. If a watch or warning is issued for your location the app will alert you. Even if it is not running (if you give it permission). Notifications are under Settings in the app menu (three horizontal bars in the upper left).

You can view any severe weather watches and warnings (local or anywhere in Texas or the U.S.), which may be issued, plotted on the Interactive Radar. Access the radar with the bottom right icon. Under the radar menu (three vertical dots in the circle, lower right) activate the Tornado/Severe and Flood icons (under Alerts). Activate Storm Tracks (under Overlays).

RAIN TOTALS

Lubbock’s site of official weather record, the airport, measured 0.14″ of rain last evening. That is more than both April and March combined.

The image below shows estimated rainfall, determined from data collected by Doppler radar.

Estimated rainfall, determined from data collected by Doppler radar.(KCBD First Alert)

Rain-event totals (in inches) from in and around the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM Wednesday:

1.03 Seagraves

0.88 Memphis

0.78 Plainview

0.69 New Home

0.67 Olton

0.64 Abernathy

0.57 Lubbock East

0.53 Seminole

0.45 Lake Alan Henry

0.41 Lubbock Christian University

0.41 Lubbock Southeast

0.41 Spur

0.35 Denver City

0.34 Lubbock All Saints

0.30 Levelland

0.29 Tulia

0.28 Brownfield

0.28 Happy

0.23 White River Lake

0.21 Smyer

0.21 Vigo Park

0.20 Estelline

0.18 Hobbs

0.17 New Deal

0.15 Wolfforth

0.14 Reese Center

0.13 Aiken

0.12 Lubbock Northwest

0.11 Hart

0.09 McAdoo

0.07 Morton

0.07 Welch

0.06 Muleshoe

0.05 Amherst

0.05 Anton

0.05 Slaton

0.04 Ralls

0.03 Caprock Canyons

0.03 Shallowater

0.03 Sundown

0.02 Dimmitt

0.02 Floydada

0.02 Graham

0.02 Silverton

0.01 Earth

0.01 Friona

0.01 Hackberry

0.01 Paducah

0.01 Tahoka

0.01 Tatum

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock, the TTU West Texas Mesonet, and KCBD and FOX34 viewers

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

