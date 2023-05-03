Traffic delays expected due to multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have been called to a multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop 289.

The crash occurred just before 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4900 block of West Loop 289. Police stated four to five vehicles were involved.

One person was moderately injured and traffic delays are expected.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared from the roadway.

