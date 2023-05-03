Wednesday morning top stories: Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Propane tank explosion causes house fire

An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire just before 9 o’clock last night near 81st and Sherman Ave.

Firefighters say a propane tank exploded behind the house and the flames spread to the attic

Full story here: Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to propane tank explosion

18-year-old killed in Hockley County rollover

DPS troopers say Aunika Maes was traveling on Highway 114 when she drifted into a ditch and rolled over several times

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland where she later died

More here: 18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover

Man accused of killing 5 people in Texas captured

Police captured Franciso Oropesa last night at a home near Conroe

He is scheduled to appear in court later today

Latest details here: Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry

Biden sending troops to border

The White House is sending additional 1,500 troops to help deal with an expected surge of migrants at the border

The troops will help with detection, monitoring and processing

Read more here: US, Mexico agree on tighter immigration policies at border

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.