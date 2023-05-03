Wednesday morning top stories: Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas shooting
Published: May. 3, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Propane tank explosion causes house fire
- An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire just before 9 o’clock last night near 81st and Sherman Ave.
- Firefighters say a propane tank exploded behind the house and the flames spread to the attic
- Full story here: Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to propane tank explosion
18-year-old killed in Hockley County rollover
- DPS troopers say Aunika Maes was traveling on Highway 114 when she drifted into a ditch and rolled over several times
- She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland where she later died
- More here: 18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
Man accused of killing 5 people in Texas captured
- Police captured Franciso Oropesa last night at a home near Conroe
- He is scheduled to appear in court later today
- Latest details here: Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
Biden sending troops to border
- The White House is sending additional 1,500 troops to help deal with an expected surge of migrants at the border
- The troops will help with detection, monitoring and processing
- Read more here: US, Mexico agree on tighter immigration policies at border
