Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wednesday morning top stories: Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Propane tank explosion causes house fire

  • An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire just before 9 o’clock last night near 81st and Sherman Ave.
  • Firefighters say a propane tank exploded behind the house and the flames spread to the attic
  • Full story here: Lubbock Fire Rescue responds to propane tank explosion

18-year-old killed in Hockley County rollover

  • DPS troopers say Aunika Maes was traveling on Highway 114 when she drifted into a ditch and rolled over several times
  • She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland where she later died
  • More here: 18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover

Man accused of killing 5 people in Texas captured

Biden sending troops to border

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Meadow
Meadow high school senior dies in Monday evening crash
Centennial Bank, which took over Happy State Bank in 2022, has filed a federal lawsuit against...
Centennial Bank files federal lawsuit against former employees in Lubbock area
She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
A Lamesa woman was killed in a crash in Midland Monday afternoon.
Lamesa woman killed in Midland crash
Photo provided by Meadow ISD
Community of Meadow remembers senior who died in crash Monday evening

Latest News

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
Kyle Burkhalter and his wife Carol posed for a picture at the golf tournament in his honor last...
Memorial golf tournament to support West Texas families dealing with ALS
Golf tournament to support ALS patients, families
Golf tournament to support ALS patients, families
A Lubbock County District Court issued a protective order against Jamie Lee Pruett, 49, four...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Protective Order issued against Jamie Lee Pruett four days before deadly shooting