Another round of severe weather for some parts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A tornado watch has been issued for Childress, Cottle, and King counties, including Paducah and Guthrie. This watch has been issued until 9 p.m. tonight.

Weather Watch (KCBD)

Thunderstorms are still possible for these areas with maximum wind gusts up to 60 to 70 mph, and maximum golf ball size hail possible. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued near Matador as of 4:19 p.m. This does not include Lubbock, Plainview, or Floydada.

Radar (KCBD)

Tonight’s temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mostly clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Summer-like weather returns tomorrow and continues for the next few days. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s here in Lubbock and possibly 90s off to the east. It will be breezy with west winds around 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Highs Tomorrow (KCBD)

Tomorrow night’s temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mostly clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

