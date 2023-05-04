Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Equine athletes are dying. Four horses have died at Churchill Downs in six days, with one of them being a derby horse.

The news is marring the most important week of the year for horseracing in Kentucky.

In a statement on Wednesday about the deaths, Churchill Downs said that two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. died suddenly of undetermined causes: Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday.

Two other horses sustained critical musculoskeletal injuries from which they couldn’t recover: Wild on Ice last Thursday and Take Charge Briana on Tuesday. Both were euthanized for humane reasons.

“While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable,” Churchill Downs stated.

Churchill Downs said it has full confidence in the racing surfaces and that riders and horsemen feel the same way.

The statement also said that each horse was taken “to the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostics Lab for complete necropsies. We continue to press for answers and are working with regulators to conduct swift and thorough investigations. The safety and well-being of horses is a critical issue for which everyone in the industry shares responsibility; however, we will continue to take every measure to ensure that we are providing the safest possible environment for horses on our property.”

The cluster of deaths this week comes as horse racing’s new antidoping program that was supposed to be in place was postponed until late May.

There’s a major shock factor when it comes to the deaths, especially considering the horses were so young, ranging from 3 to 5 years old.

It’s a factor making those in the horse racing industry wondering if a change is imminent.

“Why is there a suspension while the most important race in all of horse racing is about to occur?” Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle asked.

He’s referring to the mid-May suspension of horse racing’s new antidoping program that would create a national standard for testing.

The Federal Trade Commission oversees the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority and said the suspension was made to “avoid the chaos and confusion that could occur if the anti-doping rule became effective on May 1.”

Pacelle said he believes the suspension may be one of the reasons for this cluster of injuries.

“Some drugs may be making them more vulnerable as they’re racing at 45 miles per hour on a track,” Pacelle said. “It may have to do with the selective breeding or the champagne glass legs for these horses, and they may just be simply more vulnerable to breakdowns because of the breeding.”

The same turf track three of the four horses were injured on was under scrutiny in 2022 after it was installed and led to it barely being used due to emerging problems.

Pacelle said he believes the care of the horses should be at the forefront.

“The gambling, the pageantry, the winnings, all of those things are important. They’re a part of the industry. They’re a part of the marketing,” Pacelle said. “But don’t forget about the horses. They’re responsible for the entire enterprise.”

Two more horses were reported to be pulled up and vanned off from their respective races Wednesday at Churchill Downs. The injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, and they are both back at their barns and are being monitored.

The deaths are reminiscent of 2019, when 42 horses died at Santa Anita Park in California before reforms there.

California and New York, which hosts the Belmont Stakes, each have thorough reporting requirements and a database cataloging equine injuries and fatalities. Kentucky does not.

