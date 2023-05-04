Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Estacado High School students become doctors for a day

Abigail Mata checking vitals
Abigail Mata checking vitals(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students from Estacado spent the day with medical students from the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center on Thursday, learning how to be doctors.

Students and staff shared the importance of hands-on learning with KCBD.

Heidi Gonzales. a first-year medical student said, “For some, this may change the whole trajectory of their lives.”

Gonzales says programs like this help high school students understand that their dreams of becoming doctors are obtainable; something that Gonzales says she wishes she had before she jumped into the medical field.

“It hit home for me coming from a rural town, to have these students come and connect, because this may be the only time they get to experience something of this magnitude at the School of Medicine, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center,” Gonzales said.

Students got hands-on experience, from seeing X-rays to checking vitals. Cody Lass, a teacher at Estacado, says this experience helps students more than just sitting in a classroom.

“It is totally different because you are a part of something as opposed to being told to do something, any time you are more engaged with something, any time you actually get to do something, you will remember it as an experience rather than something being told to you,” Lass said.

Students agree they are still learning, even though they closed their books for the day.

Abigail Mata, an Estacado student says, “I think it helps me learn better and I am actually keeping the information with me because I am doing hands-on and in person instead of just being told to me in a classroom sitting down.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Emergency crews have been called to a multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop 289.
1 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop
Edwin Gutierrez, 17
Littlefield police arrest teen in Jan. murder investigation

Latest News

Plainview police are searching for 46-year-old Christopher Coleman, last seen on April 20.
Plainview police searching for Christopher Coleman, missing since Apr. 20
Auston Arellano, 32
Police investigating after mother’s 2022 death ruled homicide, son charged with assault
Gabriel Ortiz Espino, 39
Man turns himself in to Hobbs Police in connection to fatal hit-and-run
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
TSA experiencing delays during new screening installation at Lubbock Airport