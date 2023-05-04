Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Jeff Lofton to return to Canyon; will not be Brownfield Head Football Coach/AD

Will return to Canyon for personal reasons and will not be Brownfield Head Football Coach/AD
Will return to Canyon for personal reasons and will not be Brownfield Head Football Coach/AD(KCBD Staff)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jeff Lofton has decided not to become Brownfield Head Football Coach/AD and will return to Canyon for personal reasons.

Lofton released this statement to KCBD Sports, ”I want to sincerely thank Brownfield ISD for the opportunity to lead their athletic program. Your kids are amazing and destined for success. Mr. Smith and the rest of the BISD staff have been nothing but great to work with and I know they will have continued success”

Lofton has been at West Plains the last year, prior to that he spent 13 years at Idalou, 9 as the Head Football Coach/AD.

Lofton went 73-33 in his 9 years leading the Wildcats.

Brownfield ISD releases this statement: “Coach Lofton has made a decision to return to Canyon ISD for personal reasons. He is a great coach and man. We wish him well in all of his future endeavors.

Our focus will shift to hiring a new Head Coach and Athletic Director. We had some really strong candidates and we look forward to re-engaging them about our open position.”

Best of luck to Coach Lofton and Brownfield ISD.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland, where she later died.
18-year-old girl dies in Hockley Co. rollover
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
South Elementary School
Plainview family claims 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary
Emergency crews have been called to a multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop 289.
1 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on West Loop
Edwin Gutierrez, 17
Littlefield police arrest teen in Jan. murder investigation

Latest News

After taking down Brownfield in the season finale Tuesday 6-4, the Denver City Mustangs repeat...
Extra Innings Team of the Week: Denver City Mustangs
Source: KCBD Video
Extra Innings Team of the Week: Denver City Mustangs
Source: KCBD Video
Extra Innings Highlights for Saturday, Apr. 29 (6 p.m.)
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock committee providing resources for veterans (6 p.m.)