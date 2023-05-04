Jeff Lofton to return to Canyon; will not be Brownfield Head Football Coach/AD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jeff Lofton has decided not to become Brownfield Head Football Coach/AD and will return to Canyon for personal reasons.

Lofton released this statement to KCBD Sports, ”I want to sincerely thank Brownfield ISD for the opportunity to lead their athletic program. Your kids are amazing and destined for success. Mr. Smith and the rest of the BISD staff have been nothing but great to work with and I know they will have continued success”

Lofton has been at West Plains the last year, prior to that he spent 13 years at Idalou, 9 as the Head Football Coach/AD.

Lofton went 73-33 in his 9 years leading the Wildcats.

Brownfield ISD releases this statement: “Coach Lofton has made a decision to return to Canyon ISD for personal reasons. He is a great coach and man. We wish him well in all of his future endeavors.

Our focus will shift to hiring a new Head Coach and Athletic Director. We had some really strong candidates and we look forward to re-engaging them about our open position.”

Best of luck to Coach Lofton and Brownfield ISD.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.